Max Ronald ‘Ron’ Sheets

Max Ronald Sheets “Ron” passed away at his home in Fairbanks, AK on April 19, 2023 at the age of 88. He was preceded in death by brother, Steven Siegel, and is survived by brother Leslie “Les” Sheets (Dianne) of Everson, sister Sally Sheets Ondeck (Frank) of Custer, son Scott Carlson (Colleen) of Spokane, daughter Paula Williams (Rick) of Lynden, two grandchildren, and one great-grandson.

Ron was born June 2, 1934 to parents Manuel Sheets and Lenna Bodine Sheets Siegel. His family deeply rooted in Whatcom County, he graduated from Lynden High School in 1952. Ron worked on the family berry farm in Lynden from an early age, picking and hauling strawberries to market, and driving blueberries to Seattle for distribution. Ron enjoyed Boy Scouts, rising to the rank of Eagle Scout.

After high school, Ron attended Oregon State University and University of Washington studying agriculture. Ron also proudly served in the Army and Army Reserve.

Heavy construction was Ron’s livelihood and took him all over the United States including Alaska. Ron loved Alaska, moving there permanently in the 1970s and ultimately settling in Fairbanks. He was very proud of his work on the Alaska Pipeline, Ice Alaska, and at the Alaska Railroad, where his involvement with the Tanana Valley Model Railroad Club kept him busy and allowed him to share his passion with tourists. His pride in his home and the area was evident to visiting family and friends.

Donations in Ron’s memory may be made to the Tanana Valley Model Railroad Club, P.O. Box 80894, Fairbanks, AK 99708.