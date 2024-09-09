Merwyn Zaner Bay passed away at his home of 67 years on Aug. 7, 2024. Merwyn was born Oct. 4, 1934. He was the son of Arthur Guy and Mary Martin Bay. The large family of 11 children lived for many years in Gillette, Wyoming where Merwyn and eight of his siblings were born.

After several moves and the departure of most of the family members, Merwyn’s father Arthur purchased acreage in Maple Falls, which featured a house rumored to have been built from one old growth cedar tree.

After the death of their father, Merwyn and three of his young siblings took over the dairy farm. It was to this historic house, now part of the Whatcom County Parks system, that Merwyn took his new bride Dorene Macmillan in 1954. After his siblings went off to other life paths, Merwyn sold the farm and moved their dairy business to his current residence on Kickerville Road. Laboring side by side, Merwyn and Dorene operated the dairy farm and, after selling the dairy cows, raised beef animals.

Merwyn worked as an insurance salesman for several years before retiring from that profession. Eventually, Merwyn started growing and selling produce from their extensive garden. The Merwyn Bay Farm became a destination for folks far and wide to buy fresh produce from Merwyn and to get a friendly greeting and often a hug from Dorene. Merwyn and Dorene were loving and welcoming to all. They adored spending time with their family and friends.

After Dorene’s passing in 2014, Merwyn continued to grow and sell home grown produce, especially tomatoes and rhubarb. In fact he sold some rhubarb the day of his passing. He was the consummate farmer to the end. Merwyn touched many lives and will be missed by all who knew him.

Merwyn is survived by sons Gordon Bay (Hazel, who Merwyn lovingly thought of as one of his daughters) and Dennis Bay and daughters Catherine Baker (David) and Gladys Evans, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren as well as brother Ray Bay (Billie) and sister Thelma Tyler, sisters-in-law Rosemary Meyers (Norman) and Kathleen Macmillan, brother-in-law James Macmillan (Carol) and several nephews and nieces.

A memorial service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church, 7215 Valley View Road, on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 11 a.m. Memorials may be made to Zion Memorial Fund, PO Box 434, Custer, WA 98240.