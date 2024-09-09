Michael Andrew (Mike) Vanieperen, age 63, passed away suddenly at his home on Friday, Aug. 30, 2024.

Michael was born May 6, 1961, to John and Florrie (Fowler) Venieperen in Bellingham. Michael is preceded in death by his parents, John and Florrie, and is survived by his wife, Lynnette Vanieperen, brother, John Jr. Vanieperen, and his nieces and nephews.

Michael was a lifelong resident of Lynden and attended Lynden High School where he graduated in 1980. Michael worked at Darigold in Lynden for 30 years and retired in 2009. Michael moved to Everson in 1998 and met his wife, Lynnette, in 1999. They later married in 2007 and lived in Everson.

Michael was an avid sports fan and never missed a Seahawks game. He especially loves watching his niece and nephew play sports. He loved fishing and hunting and his beloved pets. Michael was a huge supporter of AA meetings and trying to help others by becoming a sponsor. A memorial service is pending.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.