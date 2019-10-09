Michael Colon, age 50, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at this home in Lynden surrounded by his wife, family and friends following a courageous and hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born on Aug. 23, 1969, in Fairport, New York, the eldest of two sons, of Miguel and Anna Marie Colon.

Following the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, Michael reenlisted in the U.S. Army and deployed to Iraq where he supported Operation Iraqi Freedom. Michael’s love for his country and strong desire to protect it was evident to his fellow soldiers — he embodied the Soldier’s Creed and was truly a guardian of freedom and the American way of life. He was a soldier’s soldier and often spoke of those he had served alongside with great admiration and respect. Michael was awarded the Purple Heart as well as other medals for his service and bravery after being wounded in Iraq.

In 2009, Michael married Michelle (Kron) and the two embarked on a life led by Michael’s adventurous spirit. He had an unquenchable thirst for knowledge, and their adventures were often linked to whatever topic had most recently caught his interest. The adventures continued with the birth of their daughters in 2015 and 2017.

Michael was an avid shooter, spending hours learning about firearms, firearm history, advance tactics and eventually assisting instruction of firearm safety and basics. He was a lifetime member of the NRA. Michael had a love for the outdoors. He took advantage of every opportunity to hunt and fish, but his favorite part of any trip was always the time spent around a campfire with family and friends.

At his core, Michael was generous and gave freely of his time and his resources to several organizations including the Wounded Warrior Project, Project Santa Claus, Combat Veterans International and Veterans of Foreign Wars, to name just a few.

Michael is survived by his wife, Michelle; daughters Madilyn (4) and Maya (2) of the family home in Lynden; mother Anna Marie Colon, brother Juan Colon and niece Gianna, all of New York; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and close friends across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

Michael was preceded in death by his father, Miguel Colon, and grandmother, Rosie Pescini.

A Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, in the Mt. Baker Rotary Building, 1751 Front St., Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Whatcom Hospice Foundation or Seattle Children’s Cancer Research Institute.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.