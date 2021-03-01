More than 129,000 kids ages 5 – 11 receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in less than a month

Pediatric vaccine will help protect children and slow disease spread this holiday season Across the state, more than 129,000 children ages 5 through 11 have received their first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech pediatric vaccine since eligibility expanded to include younger kids Nov. 3. Vaccinating children is a crucial step forward as we work to stop…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in