Muriel Cartwright, age 96, was lifted into the arms of Jesus on Sept. 21, 2020, after a short stay at Christian Healthcare Center in Lynden. She was known for family, faith, children and Norwegian goodies.

Muriel was born on May 9, 1924, to Lars and Jennie Horntvedt on the family homestead near Columbus, North Dakota. She went to a one-room country schoolhouse and moved into town to go to high school. As a young woman she worked as a secretary in Fargo, ND and later moved to live with her brother and his family in Kennewick, WA. One day, a handsome young man named Andrew Cartwright walked into her office and she was smitten. They were married on June 5, 1949, and settled in Kennewick where they had three sons. They moved to Lynden in 1958 and had a daughter and a son there.

Muriel was a founding member of Lynden’s Hope Lutheran Church in 1963. She taught Sunday School, was a member of the Lutheran Church Women, Ladies Aid and the Sunshine Club, was a Cub Scout Den Mother and baked cookies for many church events. Muriel continually gave of herself to her family and others. She drew us together as a close family that still gathers together as often as possible. She served several elderly friends by driving them to the store, appointments and church. Even at the age of 90 she was still visiting shut-ins at the rest home and treating them with baked goods.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew Cartwright; daughter-in-law Carolyn; and siblings Leona, Clara, Howard, Arthur, Maynard and Dennis.

Muriel is survived by her five children, Tim, Dana (Diana), Bruce, Lisa (Dwight) Crabtree and William (Sheryl); grandchildren Andrew, Rachel, Tim Jr., Peter, Megan, Sara, Elizabeth, Juliet and Vanessa; 16 great-grandchildren; as well as sister Arlene (Douglas) Beck and brother Lester (Dianna) Horntvedt.

A family graveside service will be held at Greenacres Memorial Park. A public viewing will be Monday, Sept. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon at Gillies Funeral Home in Lynden (masks required).

Memorial donations may be made to Hope Lutheran Church, 900 E. Grover St., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.