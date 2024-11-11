Myrna Loy Brune, age 93, peacefully entered her heavenly home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2024, at Lakeside Gardens in Lynden.

Myrna was born on Jan. 4, 1931, to Bert and Jeannette (Radder) Brune in Lynden. She attended Lynden Christian Schools and was part of Lynden Christian High School’s first graduating class in 1949. Myrna attended Calvin College in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

She spent her career at The Boeing Company as a property manager, living in Seattle and retiring in the 1990s. In 2003, Myrna returned to Lynden to be close to her family and friends.

A devoted Christian, Myrna found joy in tending her flower garden, early morning walks and coffee with her friends, passionately cheering for her favorite teams — the Seattle Seahawks and the University of Washington Huskies — and embracing lifelong learning through her love of reading. She was deeply devoted to her family and community, radiating warmth and joy that brightened every room she entered and every life she touched, especially those who called her Mimi.

Myrna is preceded in death by her parents, numerous cousins, great-niece Tara Lynn Smit, and brother-in-law Dalwyn Versteeg.

Myrna is survived by her sister, Elaine (Ted) Sullivan; her niece Shelley (Randy) Smit, nephew Bruce Versteeg, and niece Kara (Daryl) TenKley, all of Lynden.

She is also survived by her great-nephew, Britton (Traci) Smit of Custer, Washington; great-niece Tessa Haveman of Lynden; and great-nephew Travis Versteeg of Lynden.

Additionally, she leaves behind her great-grandnephew Hunter (Katriel) Smit of Spokane; great-grandnieces Montana (Taylor) Schisler of Long Beach, Washington, and Summer Smit of Lynden; and her great-grandnephew Lane Smit of Custer.

The memorial service and celebration of life will be held at Myrna’s house of worship, First Christian Reformed Church, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2024, at 11 a.m. All are welcome, and refreshments will follow the service. A private family burial will precede at Greenwood Cemetery in Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.