Nancy Damaris Kuelz (nee Coccia), 79, of Lynden, WA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on April 28, 2023. She was born on April 27, 1944, in Wooster, OH to Octavio and Beatrice Coccia.

Nancy attended Alverno College and the University of Minnesota, where she received her Masters Degree. She was an Army Nurse Veteran and a proud member of the military community.

Nancy had a successful career as the Vice President of Patient Services at Columbia St. Marys in Milwaukee, WI. She was a dedicated healthcare professional and made a positive impact on countless patients lives.

Nancy was an active member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Lynden, WA. She found great comfort and joy in her faith and was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.

In addition, Nancy was a proud member of the Lynden Lions Club where she recently served as Treasurer. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and her warm smile and big heart will be dearly missed.

Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Russell Kuelz, her children Debbie Halverson (Shawn), Jennifer Kuelz, and Jon Kuelz (Lyndie Carboni), her three grandchildren Ryan, Oscar, and Beatrice, and her two sisters Patsy Coccia (John Sekula), and Eileen Coccia (Paul Mc Shane) of WI. She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Beatrice Coccia.

Memorial donations in memory of Nancy may be made to the Lynden Lions Club. No funeral service will be held.