Nancy King

Nancy “Snag” King, age 71, passed away peacefully on Nov. 2, 2019, at her home in Lynden, with family by her side.

She was born on Oct. 4, 1948, in Bellingham to Trevore “Roy” and Florence “Jim” King. Snag graduated from Lynden High School in 1966. For many years she worked at the Whatcom Medical Bureau and later retired from Regence BlueShield. She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, fishing, crabbing and traveling, especially with her best friend, Mary Braun. Snag was a loving friend and caregiver. She was a proud supporter of Mended Hearts, serving as a volunteer and vice president of the Bellingham chapter.

Nancy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, John Huntington; her brother, Ted King and his wife Mary; and her best friend, Mary Braun.

She is survived by her brothers, Richard (Linda) King, James (Kristi) King, Steve King and Larry (Sarah) King; many nephews and nieces; numerous great-nephews and -nieces; and like-daughters Kris (Mike) Oliver and Margie (Troy) Tenkley.

A private family graveside service was held Nov. 6 at Kendall Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, in the Mt. Baker Rotary Building of Lynden.

View a complete obituary notice and share memories with Snag’s family at www.sigsfuneralservices.com.

Memorial donations are suggested to Whatcom Hospice House (whatcomhospice.org) or Mended Hearts Chapter 382 (mendedhearts-bellingham.org).