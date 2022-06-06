Nancy Radder, of Bellingham passed away at home on June 16 of congestive heart failure.

Nancy was born April 30, 1931 in Oakland California to parents Moody “Gordon” White and Kathe (Vellesen) White.

She was the oldest of three children, the others are brother Stephen and sister Christina.

Nancy was raised in Modesto, CA until her family moved to Vallejo, CA.

Nancy married Larry Plumb in 1948 and they had two children Michael and Gregory Plumb.

In 1969 she married Lowell Radder and they have been together for 53 years.

Nancy worked at several hospitals as a nurse. When we moved, she would go to work in the area that we resided. Her last job was at Alaska Psychiatric Institute, which she retired from.

Wherever she worked her fellow workers loved working with her.

Nancy had a beautiful spirit.

We will miss her very much, but she is on a new journey and will live in a heavenly place.

She enjoyed crosswords and traveling.

We traveled a lot in our plane, which she said she did not like, but was always ready to go and enjoyed looking out the window and helping with navigation.

The funeral service will be 2 p.m. on Friday, June 24 at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden, followed by burial in Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.