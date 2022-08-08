Naomi Gossman

Naomi Lorraine Gossman passed away peacefully on Aug. 15 at the age of 94.

Naomi was born in Dallas, Oregon, in 1928 and grew up on a farm in the Willamette Valley, where she lived with her parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents.

Naomi later told people that the greatest technological advance in her lifetime was indoor plumbing.

In 1941, the family moved to Puyallup, where Naomi met her husband, Charles Gossman, when he returned from service in WWII.

They married in 1949 and were almost inseparable until he passed 65 years later.

Their first son, Bill, was born in 1950. A second child, John, was born in 1966.

In 1968, the family moved to Lynden where Naomi worked in the office of Hinton Motors for many years.

Naomi was an officer in the Lynden chapter of the P.E.O., helping to provide scholarships to young women in Whatcom County.

Naomi had a keen interest in art and design. Her home was full of interesting and beautiful furniture and decorations, books on art, architecture, and cooking, and she was always stylishly dressed.

One of Naomi’s favorite pastimes was visiting nurseries to select plants for her garden. In addition, she was an avid reader and sports fan, loved music, and she and Charles spent many weekends hiking in the Cascade Mountains.

Naomi was a model of grace and courtesy and enjoyed meeting new people as much as catching up with family and old friends.

Naomi’s many friends will never forget her smile and laugh. She gave advice sparingly but was always full of common sense and insight. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Naomi was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Gossman, parents Arthur and Lillian Beyler, and one sister.

Naomi is survived by her sons, Bill (wife Susan) and John (wife Jacqueline), her sisters, Darlene Moreland and Dolores Jankowski, and many nieces and nephews.

The family is not planning services. However, donations in Naomi’s memory can be made to the Audubon Society or Kline Galland.