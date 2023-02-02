Nathaniel Luke Wielenga

Nate, amazing and loved son, brother, uncle, and nephew passed away on a clear, bright morning February 8th, 2023 in Bellingham. Nate was born October 28th, 1993 in Bellingham to Gregg and Sheila Wielenga. He graduated from Lynden High School in 2012 where he was a two sport athlete in football and his first love, basketball.

Nate lived a full life in his short time with us. As an athlete, he was privileged to be a part of multiple state championships including his senior year in basketball where he also earned honors as an All-State player and 1st team all tournament player. He most of all enjoyed the camaraderie with his teammates and friends.

He worked primarily in the trades and always enjoyed a hard day’s work whether it was in Whatcom county, Hawaii, Michigan, Nevada, or California. He was adventurous and nomadic by nature and spent many weeks traveling with voyages to Hawaii, Iceland, Europe, and across the United States, visiting friends and making new ones along the way. We always marveled at his industriousness to make things happen. But he always returned home to Whatcom County where the people he cherished remained, his family and childhood friends. They meant everything to him.

Nate was a gentle, and above all, kind hearted soul. His love for all people was extraordinarily unconditional and empathetic. He had a great passion for kids and animals. He refused to accept that life could not be beautiful and perfect every moment even in the hardest of times. He always found joy in something with his passion for music a constant presence. As a free spirit, he lived his life uniquely and apart from the usual norms, seeing the world from a higher viewpoint of love. He was so many things we should aspire to and taught us so much

You are loved by many Nate and we will all miss you One Love. You are finally home.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Marvin and Edith Wielenga (his biggest fan). He is survived by his father Gregg Wielenga; mother Sheila Wielenga; sisters Amanda Postma (Tom), Audrey Postma (Micah), and Anna Wielenga: nieces Tenleigh, Emmalyn, and Mila; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

An open house and celebration of Nate’s life will be held Friday, February, 24th from 1-4pm at the Squalicum Boathouse in Bellingham (2600 Harbor Loop). Come and share memories to honor Nate with his family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Base Camp via the Lighthouse Mission Ministries who care for so many of our local people in need.

If anyone has pictures of Nate, the family would be grateful to have them shared. Pictures or links can be sent to [email protected]