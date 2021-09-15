When you walked into the room, Neil Bancroft’s attention turned toward you, and welcomed you with an infectious smile and a twinkle in his eye.

Neil felt the warm embrace of his beloved Lord Jesus, and he wanted you to feel it, too.

Neil found joy in telling others about the boundless love of the Lord, and by making people smile with affectionate teasing, silly antics, and practical jokes. He also enjoyed chronicling the past and the present – whether that was researching family history, taking photos (when you least expected!), or making videos of the skits he made with his children.

Despite being a straight arrow, the mischievous gleam in Neil’s eye also made you suspicious that he might be up to something…

Neil has gone home to be with the Lord, and we know that he is still smiling, for that was a moment he looked forward to.

Neil is survived by his wife of 46 years, Charlen, his daughters Charmae’ (husband Clayton), Crystal (husband Brent), Dawna (husband Matt) and son Jonathan (fiance’ Latanya), and 12 grandchildren.

We invite you to join us for a celebration of Neil’s life on Wednesday, Sept. 22, 3 p.m., at Life Church Bayside, 747 Marine Drive, Bellingham.

Reception to follow at The Roeder Home, 2600 Sunset Drive.