Nellie Vriesman

Nellie Mae Vriesman, age 93, of Lynden, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019.

Nellie was born in Saint Anne, Illinois, on March 30, 1926, to parents Albert and Susie (Tallma) Ritsema. Nellie graduated from Hope College with a teaching degree and went on to teach high school English for five years.

Nellie married Rev. Dick Vriesman on June 13, 1952, in Momence, Illinois, and together they had two children, Brian and Mary. Rev. and Mrs. Vriesman faithfully served as a ministry team in Prairie City, Iowa; Gibbsville, Wisconsin; South Holland, Illinois; Kalamazoo, Michigan; Holland, Michigan, and finally in 1978 they were called to Faith Reformed Church in Lynden where they served 11 years.

Nellie was a gifted organist and choir director and loved gardening. No matter where the Lord took her, she was always willing to help out in the Reformed church’s women’s groups.

Nellie was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Rev. Dick Vriesman; and an infant daughter.

Nellie is survived by her children Brian Vriesman (Lori) and Mary DeHaan; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and siblings Arlene (George) Muyskens, Robert (Mary Alice) Ritsema and Raymond (Joanne) Ritsema.

You are invited to join family and friends for Nellie’s memorial service at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, in Faith Reformed Church, Lynden. Interment preceded in Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.