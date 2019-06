WCLS had some Ferndale help in new vehicle’s design, construction By Brent Lindquist [email protected] WHATCOM — The Whatcom County Library System can’t be everywhere at once, but its Bookmobile services extend the reach far beyond brick-and-mortar facilities. WCLS celebrates its 75th birthday this year, and for 72 of those years the Bookmobile has been a…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now