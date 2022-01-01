Nicole Barrow

Nicole Roberta Barrow went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Jan. 11 after an extended illness. She is remembered as being very compassionate, empathetic, and loving.

Nicole was born on Jan. 30, 1967, in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada to parents Robert and Helen (MacNeill) Leenders. In 1992, she graduated from the University of Alberta where she earned a bachelor’s degree in occupational therapy.

Nicole married Kevin Barrow in Edmonton on May 17, 1986. They raised their four children in Lynden. She excelled at motherhood, bringing joy to others, and being a very precious and supportive wife. Nicole loved the outdoors, frequenting Berthusen Park with her children

Nicole enjoyed working at Peace Health Medical Center specializing in brain injury and strokes and loved her amazing friends, patients, and coworkers.

Nicole loved adventure; moving from Canada to the USA in 1992; then from Northern California to Dallas, Texas in 1996; then to Lynden in 1999; then to San Diego, California in 2013. The family returned to Lynden in 2016 when Nicole was diagnosed with a terminal illness, desiring to die and be buried where she raised her four children.

She was a member of Lynden United Reformed Church. Nicole loved and lived the Lord Jesus, gathered the children every evening for family worship at 8 p.m., singing the Psalms through and through for many years on end.

Now she is singing praising God, glorifying Him, along with the heavenly hosts on high. Awaiting the resurrection of her body, on the final day.

Nicole is survived by her husband Kevin, children Mark, Sam, Joe, and Claire; parents Robert and Helen Leenders of Qualicum Beach, B.C., and a brother Rob Leenders of Edmonton Alberta.

The funeral service will be on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 2 p.m. followed by a 3:15 p.m. Christian burial at Monumenta Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home.