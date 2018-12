County well-represented on 1A, 2A, 3A all-tourney teams By Eric Trent [email protected] WHATCOM — Nine Whatcom County volleyball players were named Friday for state all-tournament teams across the 1A, 2A and 3A classifications, voted on by the Washington State Volleyball Coaches Association. Lynden Christian coach Kimberly Grycel was named the Class 1A tournament’s Coach of…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now