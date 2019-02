Nora Sischo, age 71, of Lynden, passed away quietly on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019, with her loving husband by her side.

Nora and Neal were drawn to the Lynden area three years ago because of Nora’s love of watching the local eagles and their nesting habitats. Nora will be greatly missed by her family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.