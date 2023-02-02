Norma Jean Hackett, longtime Custer resident, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Whatcom Hospice House.

Norma was born April 24, 1944 to parents Elsie and Orville Behme in Bellingham. She graduated from Blaine High School and Business College in Seattle.

Norma married Richard Hackett on Oct. 17, 1964 and together made their home in the Custer area. Fifty-eight years later they have enjoyed watching their children and now their grandchildren grow up close by.

Norma started working for Lynden Grange Supply in 1976, and 41 years later, seeing several name changes, retired from Whatcom Farmers Co-op/ CHS Northwest in 2017.

Norma was a devoted member of Haynie Grange for 64 years, Custer United Methodist Church, Order of Eastern Star for 60 years, and the Ferndale FFA Boosters.

Norma’s hobbies were always community minded: planning church dinners, knitting many prayer shawls, and OES food booth at Pioneer Days.

As a member of Haynie Grange, Norma enjoyed planning and helping run many breakfast and dinner events among many other miscellaneous events, contests, and activities.

Norma loved supporting her children and their activities. When her children joined Ferndale FFA, she became a Booster. She would take her vacation from her full-time job to help run the Northwest Washington Fair FFA concession stand.

Even after her children graduated high school, Norma stayed active helping every year at the fair. This allowed her to be helping while her granddaughter was a member of FFA, until they eventually stopped doing the concession booth.

Norma is survived by her husband of 58 years, Richard Hackett; son Scott (Melanie) Hackett and their kids Amber Hall (baby Ayla) and Brent Hall; and daughter Cindy (Lauren) Kudsk and children Alexis, Andrew, Melissa, and Trevor. Norma is preceded in death by her parents.

Graveside will be at Haynie Cemetery at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, followed by an 11 a.m. memorial service at Haynie Grange, 3344 Haynie Road, Blaine. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family would love you to support the kids at Ferndale FFA, (P.O. Box 2132, Ferndale, WA 98248) or Haynie Grange, (3109 Loomis Trail Road, Custer, WA 98240).

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.