Norman Curtis

Norman Orlando Curtis, a longtime resident of Whatcom County and owner of Arctic Lockers in Sedro-Woolley, died May 22, 2019, at his home in Bellingham surrounded by family, at 96 years of age.

Norm was born March 17, 1923, in Sumas. He was raised in Huntington, B.C., but graduated from Nooksack Valley High School. When Pearl Harbor was attacked in December 1941, all able-bodied seniors signed up for military service. Norm served in the U.S. Navy from 1942 to 1948, which included three years in the Pacific on a destroyer. In 1945 on a short leave, Norm married his high school sweetheart, Olive Keeping, and they were perfect partners for 72 years until she passed in 2017. The remaining three years of military service were spent in Rhode Island and also Key West, Florida.

Once back home to the Pacific Northwest, Norm and Olive found a small farm for sale in Acme, started a dairy and raised three children: Pat Cassal (Mike), Leora Willis (Gary), and Lawson Curtis (Val). Norm wore many hats (figuratively and literally): farmer, gardener, chef, bus driver, logger, fisherman, meat cutter, dancer, poet, singer, wine-maker, major storyteller and many more. He leaves behind a devoted family, nine grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Norm outlived all seven of his siblings, but there are many nieces and nephews who also loved this special man.

Norm and Olive were very involved in many communities of Skagit and Whatcom counties. Their circles were wide, including Sedro-Woolley Rotary. Norm was so proud to be Rotary president, but mostly he loved the connections and friendships made there. We will celebrate Norm’s amazing life with family and friends on June 22.

Donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice if so desired. We have many memories and had much time with Norman; he touched many lives and we are all grateful.