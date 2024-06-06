Orval Christian Robertson, age 90, formerly of Ferndale, passed away Friday, May 3, 2024 at a Care Center in Richmond, Kentucky at the age of 90. He was born July 30, 1933, in a log cabin in Ferndale to parents Olaf Kristian and Nellie Sophia (Ness) Robertson. He grew up helping his parents on their farm, often helping his mother gather eggs from over 1,000 chickens each morning before school to sell to the egg man.

Orval attended Custer Elementary School and Ferndale High School, where he met a young lady named Mary Ellen Johnson. She was a junior and he was a senior. Orval asked Mary Ellen out and their first date was to a church youth group event. Orval always said he spent a great deal of time shining the farm truck up before that date, he wanted to make a good impression on such a pretty girl. It must have worked, Orval and Mary Ellen continued to date, Orval graduating high school in 1951 and Mary Ellen in 1952.

In 1952, Orval was drafted into the Army during the Korean War. He served his country driving an ammunition truck in Germany until his discharge in 1955. When Orval returned home from Germany, he married his sweetheart, Mary Ellen. They were married for 46 years until Mary Ellen passed away from cancer in 2000. Christian faith, love for the Lord and love for their family was the foundation of their marriage. Orval graduated from Bellingham Business College in 1959, earning his diploma in business administration and accounting. Over the years he would take on accounting work from home for various businesses, but his true love remained operating heavy machinery.

Orval loved being in the woods and spent a majority of his life operating a loader or bulldozer in the woods of Washington State. He spent many years logging with his brother, Norman, until going to work for Firchau Construction Company until his retirement in 2004. Orval was called the top machine operator in the county by other drivers.

Orval had a strong work ethic, often working six days a week, 12 hours a day or more. Sunday, however, was a day reserved for spending time with family and going to church. Orval loved taking his wife and kids out on the boat in Chuckanut Bay, mushroom hunting and berry picking on Mt. Baker, salmon barbeques in the yard, and spending time with his church family. Orval was a quiet man who was always ready with a good joke to make you smile.

Orval was preceded in death by his parents, Olaf and Nellie Robertson, his oldest sister Sylvia, sister Neva Denniston, his brother Norman and his wife Doris Robertson, his wife Mary Ellen Robertson, and his son Clay Robertson. Orval leaves behind his son, Randy Robertson of Bellingham, daughter Loraine Gilbert and husband Lance of Richmond, KY, grandsons Jacob Blue of Richmond, KY, and Nathan Blue of Bellingham and his sister Beverly Smith of Bellingham.

Orval will be laid to rest with his wife Mary Ellen at Enterprise Cemetery in Ferndale. A private family goodbye will be held at a later date. Memorial gifts can be sent to the Deming Log Show. All proceeds from the log show go to help families of fallen or injured loggers: [email protected].

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Sig’s Funeral and Cremation Services.