Patricia Ann Frost

It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Patricia Ann (Garcia) Frost, whose spirit will forever shine brightly in our hearts.

Born on Dec. 2, 1958 in California to Evelyn and Louis Garcia, Patty was the cherished youngest sibling to her big brother, Mike, and sister, Louette.

In 1974, Patty was married to Edwin Maeurer, together they had four children. After leaving California for Whatcom County, she married the love of her life, Rober Frost, on July 25, 1987. Together, they built a beautiful life in Lynden, raising their children — Tiffiny, Thomas, and Tamara.

Patty found joy in the simplest of moments, whether camping, baking, savoring coconut ice cream, or watching her favorite monkey, Gaitlyn Rae. Her heart was most full when surrounded by family. Tragically, she ran to be with her beloved boys, Eddie and Tommy, on Oct. 28.

Patty will be deeply missed by her devoted husband, Robert Frost; her children, Tiffiny (Jeremy Vrieling), Tammy (Thomas Smith); and her siblings, Mike Garcia (Brenda) and Louette Cummins. As well as her numerous nieces and nephews.

A woman of many titles — daughter, sister, wife, mother, grammie, and friend — Patty embraced each role with unmatched love and dedication. As a proud grammie, she delighted in her grandchildren, who were the greatest joys of her life. She never missed an opportunity to brag about her grandchildren: Kaylana (Danny), Matthew (Ashley), Kaiden (Nadia), Montanna (Tyler), Thomas Jr. (Chelsey), Madison, Landon (Ava), Olivia (Aiden), Carter, Ella, Ben, and Mikey, as well as her great-grandsons, Otto Vrieling and William Ashe.

We would like to thank the Saint Joseph staff for their kindness to Patty during her multiple stays in the hospital. She kept every survey with the intention of giving you glowing reviews. For her, we thank you.

We invite you to join us in honoring Patty’s life on Nov. 8 at 11 a.m. for a graveside service at Sumas Cemetery, followed by a luncheon at Sumas Legion. Let us come together to celebrate the warmth, love, and laughter she brought into our lives, remembering her in all her brilliance.

Though she may have left this world, Patty’s memory lives on in each of us. She was strong, stubborn, and determined until her last breath, and now she has found peace in the arms of our God and her sons.

“For the God of all grace, who called you to his eternal glory in Christ, after you have suffered for a little while, will himself restore you and make you strong, firm, and steadfast.” -1 Peter 5:10

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.