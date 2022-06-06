Patricia Bliss 

Patricia Lee Bliss, age 87, of Ferndale, passed away in Bellingham on Tuesday, May 24.

Pat was born Sept. 10, 1934 in Beach, North Dakota to parents Floyd Leo and Leona Irene (Woodhull) Neudeck.

Pat was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Carolyn Sue Bliss and her brother Morris Neudeck.

Pat is survived by her husband Jim; two daughters Merideth Bliss and Barbara Boucher and her husband Mark; grandchildren, Wilson and Corbin Troxel and Michael Boucher; great-grandson Charlie Troxel; sister, Judy Munkers and her husband Dale; her brother Brian Neudeck and numerous other relatives and friends.

Service arrangements will be announced at a later date.