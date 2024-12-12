Patricia Lee Van Dyk left us at the age of 95 to be with her lord and Savior Wednesday morning Nov. 27, 2024. She passed away peacefully at Glorious Home Care in Lynden where she had many opportunities to share her love and support with her family before her passing.

Pat was born July 27, 1929 in Bellingham to Richard (Dick) Zylstra and Johanna (Brune). She lived in Whatcom County her whole life. Pat attended Lynden Christian School through eighth grade and continued at Lynden High School where she graduated as the valedictorian of her class. She was honored with a scholarship from WWU where she continued her education, majoring in English.

Pat married Peter Arend Van Dyk. They were blessed with 64 years together and had five children who attended both Lynden Christian School and Lynden public school.

They owned a dairy/potato farm for many years. Pat was a city girl who adjusted easily to the farm life. She managed the clerical affairs and kids at home while Peter was working the dairy and crops. They loved traveling together on cruises and road trips. It was always a new adventure.

On a more personal note Pat was a lover of classical music. When her children came home from school she would have classical music playing as they talked about their day at school. She also was an avid reader who had a passion for the classical novels and poetry. She enjoyed reciting poetry and reading to the grand and great grandchildren.

The grandchildren loved coming to the farm spending all day building forts and mini farms. They would come in for lunch that she (Mim) would have ready for them and then back to their projects.

Pat and Pete were very dedicated in following their grandchildren’s sporting events. It didn’t matter where they were they were there. The grands always felt loved and supported.

Pat’s legacy of family love and support will live on. She also followed the mariners and enjoyed keeping her own personal stats of the team.

Pat was active in her church. Children’s ministries were important to her. She held many leadership roles in it. She was also involved in choir, Bible study, and small groups.

Pat is survived by her five children: son Michael (Mike) and late wife Edith, Grant (Bud) and Susan, Daughter Karla and Karl Vander Ploeg, son Kent and Tricia, daughter Leesa and Luke Vos, along with nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

Patricia Lee (Zylstra) Van Dyk is proceeded in death by her husband Peter, parents Richard (Dick) Zylstra and Johanna (Brune), brothers Kenneth, Steve (Richard) and Lawrence (Mike) and daughter-in-law Edith Van Dyk.

A family graveside service will take place at Greenwood Cemetery on Friday, Dec. 6, 2024 at 3 p.m.