Patricia Owens

Patricia D. Owens passed away in Bellevue on June 6.

A longtime resident of Medina, Washington Pat was born in Bellingham and grew up on her parents’ dairy farm in Lynden.

Pat attended Lynden Christian elementary and graduated from Lynden Public High School. She went off to Western Washington University where she met her future husband, Richard Owens.

Pat worked as a service rep for Pacific Northwest Bell until the birth of her children. She became a stay-at-home mom until the children entered elementary school. Pat then returned to the workforce working with special needs children for Bellevue Public Schools until her retirement in 1998.

Pat enjoyed painting, working with crafts, gardening and spending time with her grandchildren.

Pat struggled with Alzheimer’s disease for the last five years of her life. Her faith in Christ and Bible study gave her great comfort in these last few trying years.

Pat was preceded in death by her father Henry Herringa and mother Lorene Herringer, of Lynden.

She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Richard Owens; daughters Lisa Ann Owens and Laura Lynn Eberle; granddaughter Sydney Phelps and grandson Bailey Phelps.

Visitation will be Saturday, June 18 from noon until 1:45 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden. Due to COVID-19 concerns, a graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. in Monumenta Cemetery, Lynden.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.