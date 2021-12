Paul B. Van Dyke

Paul B. Van Dyke, age 93, passed away on Nov. 15 in Lynden.

A memorial service will be held on Fri. Dec. 3 at 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 495 E. Bakerview Road, Bellingham.

To read Paul’s full obituary, please visit www.molesfarewelltributes.com.