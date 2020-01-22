Paul Van Zanten passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. He loved the Lord, his family, babies and flowers. A man who loved to be around people, he never met a stranger and was a great storyteller.

Paul was born Nov. 24, 1932, in Lynden to parents Maurice and Adriana (Vander Wees) Van Zanten. He was a lifelong resident of Lynden and graduated from Lynden Christian High School. He married his high school sweetheart, Shirley Vande Kieft, on Dec. 27, 1954.

After serving two years in the U.S. Army, Paul joined and eventually led the family business, Van Zanten Greenhouses, growing azaleas for distribution throughout the United States and Canada. He retired about ten years ago.

Paul enjoyed skiing, tennis, reading and world travel — especially on cruise ships. He was a founding member of Sonlight Community Church and helped found Bethany Christian Services in the Pacific Northwest. Both were dear to his heart.

Paul was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and one sister.

He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley; daughters Susan Van Zanten, Sandra (Keith) Guard and Barbara (Michael) Burkhalter; grandchildren Megan (Ron) Lilley-Guard, Paul Guard, Ryan Guard and Joseph (Helene Olsen) Zanten; honorary grandchildren Sofia, Dawson, Jonathan and William Bouma; and brother Walter Van Zanten.

You are invited to join the Van Zanten family for a noon memorial service at Sonlight Community Church on Saturday, Jan. 25. A private family burial will occur earlier that day.

Memorials are suggested to Bethany Christian Services or Lynden Christian Schools.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.