Pauline Lane

Pauline Yvonne Lane, age 83, passed away on June 6 in Ferndale.

Pauline was born on Sept. 17, 1938, in Ipswich, England.

As a young adult, Pauline moved to the United States from England to the East Coast, later moved to California and eventually settled in Whatcom County in the mid-seventies.

Pauline worked as a beautician most of her career, operating a beauty shop from her home for several years. Enjoying the beauty industry, she later managed several salons in the area. In addition, Pauline spent time as a realtor and later in life she was an apartment manager.

Pauline and her husband, Mike, enjoyed traveling to one of their favorite destinations on the coast, Ilwaco, and delighted in the company of their yorkies. Pauline enjoyed fishing, gardening and spending time with her friends and family.

Pauline will be greatly missed, and her family will treasure the memories made with their loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

Pauline is survived by her loving husband of 22 years, Mike Lane; children: Stephen (Gig) Manning of Conowingo, MD, Karen (Doug) Holt of Sumas, and Ian Manning of Everson; stepchildren: Shannon (Jose) Gallegos, Brian (Tammy) Lane; 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held for friends and family on June 18, from 1-3 p.m. at Lynden Community Church, 680 Grover St.

Memorials are suggested to: Whatcom Hospice Foundation, 2901 Squalicum Parkway, Bellingham, WA 98225.