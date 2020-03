Various county leaders speak Monday on readiness steps being taken By Elizabeth Kayser [email protected]ne.com BELLINGHAM­ — Whatcom County Emergency Management, along with the Whatcom County Health Department, called a briefing meeting Monday, March 2, to discuss county preparedness for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. The main sentiment was that the county needs to prepare for…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now