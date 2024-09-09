Born Dec. 18, 1935 to Thelma (Tietje) and Bartholmew Schurer, Peter (Pier) Schurer spent his early years in the Friesland area of the Netherlands. In 1951 he immigrated to Canada with his parents and three sisters where they farmed in the Abbotsford, B.C. area.

Pete’s help was needed on the family farm so he did not have the opportunity to attend school until at the age of 26, when he began to diligently study English and finish his basic education, with the idea of attending university. Pete always spoke very appreciatively of the people who assisted him, especially the teachers and staff at the University of British Columbia where he began an engineering program in 1964. He financed his four years there with scholarships and summer jobs.

Pete was employed for 17 years as a civil engineer building nuclear power plants, then moved to Whatcom County working in construction until retirement.

Predeceased by his parents and a sister, Corrie Carter, Peter is survived by his sisters Minka Flink of Surrey, B.C. and Nancy Bartel of Calgary, Alberta and their children.

A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024 at 2 p.m. at 8934 South Pass Road, Sumas.