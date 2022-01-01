Plant-based exhibit at Jansen through April 30

Three Ferndale-area artists in themed show  By Bill Helm [email protected] LYNDEN — A diorama is a three-dimensional exhibit, oftentimes seen through an aperture, sometimes seen through glass. Typically miniature in scale, the diorama is generally enclosed within some sort of rectangular cubicle. A trained photographer, Liane Budden has two dioramics on display in the Jansen…

