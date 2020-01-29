Rae ‘Penny’ Shine

Rae A. “Penny” Shine, age 85, passed away at her home suddenly and unexpectedly on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020.

Penny was born on July 24, 1934, in the family home on Mason Street in Bellingham and lived in Custer after graduating from Ferndale High School in 1952.

She is survived by sisters Netta Lou Heard of Oregon and Sandy Dralle of Custer; two daughters, Margo of Ferndale and Melody of Las Vegas; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Penny stayed active in The Red Hat Society and bowling after retiring as a fish filleter from Sea-K Fish in Blaine. She also worked as a precision solderer and briefly as a can pinger. Penny loved to travel, play bingo, tend to her flower garden and spoil her pets; she loved all of nature.

A celebration of her life will be announced later.

