Ralph Lautenbach went to be with Jesus his Lord and Savior on Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, at the age of 77.

Ralph was born April 9, 1942, in Toppenhuizen, Friesland, to Jacob and Winnie Lautenbach (Fopma). In 1947, at the age of 5 he immigrated with his family to Everson. Ralph graduated from Nooksack Valley High School in 1961 and went on to serve his country in the National Guard.

In 1965 Ralph married Donna Leenders. When he wasn’t installing floor coverings or working on the hobby farm, he was fishing with his family or friends.

Ralph was a member of the Nooksack Valley Reformed Church. He was also a Gideon and served on the Lighthouse Mission board. He enjoyed going on mission trips and attending southern gospel concerts.

Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, sister Fokje, and brothers Jake and Sy.

Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years, Donna; daughter Marlene (Jeff) Harrison and their son Josh, sons Jayson (Rhonda) Lautenbach and Willie Lawton; brothers Ted (Diane) and Gordie (friend Kathi Smith); sister Fran (Paul) Rockwell; sisters-in-law Maurine and Harriet; and several nieces and nephews, cousins and many friends (you weren’t a stranger for long).

A Celebration of Life service will be held at at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, in Nooksack Valley Reformed Church. Private burial will precede at Nooksack Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Lighthouse Mission Ministries (www.thelighthousemission.org/donate) or the Gideons (www.gideons.org/donate).

