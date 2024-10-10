Ralph “Roy” Wilson passed away on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, at Whatcom Hospice House. As the youngest of three children, Roy was born on Feb. 5, 1947, in Leavenworth, WA to C.R. and Anna (Egbert) Wilson. He was a master carpenter and window glazier in residential construction. When it came to anything old and wooden (furniture, picture frames, etc.), Roy was able to not only repair it but also bring it back to life. He was even able to fully restore his family’s historic Lynden home.

In 1988 he made a short career change and became a tour bus driver for Greyhound and Hesselgrave, but soon returned to his original trade. He worked at Louis Auto Glass before he eventually retired. While bus driving at Greyhound, he met and fell in love with fellow bus driver, Marcella Downey, who would become his wife of 34 years. Roy attended ukelele classes for over five years and would often share his talents at the Lynden Senior Center.

This wonderful, Christian man is survived by his wife, Marcella Downey; his daughter, Cheryl; his son, Christopher; his daughter, Jennifer; his son, Brett; many grandchildren, and numerous family and friends.

He will be greatly missed by his adopted Lynden Family of Ken Scholten (Lisa) and their son Brady (Jeanette) and daughter LeMay (Ranger Harris), and Christina and Robert Loft.

At Roy’s request, there will be no funeral services. Memorial donations can be made to Whatcom Hospice Foundation. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.