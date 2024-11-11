Randy Lee Velthuizen passed away Oct. 24, 2024, at the age of 63. He was born Aug. 14, 1961, to Tony and Lois (Eshuis) Velthuizen.

Randy grew up on the family dairy farm in Everson. He loved farm life and was happiest behind the wheel. One of his earliest hobbies was tractor pulling. There wasn’t much he couldn’t do: equipment maintenance and repair, welding and fabrication, and driving any and everything. He operated his own custom farming company, was a boom truck operator, then did long haul truck driving for many years. The past 10 years he worked in the shipping department for Phoenix Metal Works.

His dogs were his constant companions: Boots and Tonto were his reason for getting up in the morning and making it home each night. He was a simple man who enjoyed his Traeger smoker and a good campfire. So many, many nights were spent around a campfire. Randy loved to garden. He always had flowerpots and beautiful hanging baskets. Fuchsias were his favorite. Dressed up was his newest jeans and flannel. His goal in life was to move to Alaska and live a simplified life.

Randy is survived by his children, Chrissy (Randy) Wall and Dana (Jessica) Velthuizen, granddaughters Olivia Wall, Emmalyn Wall and Lindybelle Velthuizen, his mother, Lois Velthuizen, sisters Renee (Sid) Nix and Rhonda (Lonnie) Rouse, and nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father, Tony Velthuizen.

There will be an open house at 1825 Fern Court, Lynden on Nov. 23 from 1-4 p.m. Wear your jeans and favorite flannel and bring your favorite Randy stories to share.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.