Randy Reimer was 68 years old when he made his entrance into heaven on Friday, Jan. 27 after a long valiant battle with lung cancer, his loving wife Ruthie by his side.

He was born Randal Bruce Reimer to Isaac and Dorothy (Peters) Reimer on Sept. 11, 1954, in Bellingham. Everyone knew him as Randy.

Randy was the oldest of five siblings: Cynthia (Larry) Honey, Ron (Judy) Reimer, Shyla Reimer and Jayson (Tabitha) Reimer.

Randy grew up on the family dairy farm on H St. Road, attending Lynden Schools and graduating from Lynden High School in 1972.

Randy had a lifelong affinity for motorsports especially tractor pulls, drag racing and NASCAR.

Randy married Renee’ Winters in 1977 and the couple traveled the Northwest and Canada competing in the tractor pulling circuits. Randy was well-known, famous if you ask him, in the late ‘70s and ‘80s in tractor pulling arena.

He was a proud member of Pull West and Can-Am Pullers Association winning the Sportsmen of the Year Award in 1983.

Randy owned several pulling tractors through the years with his pride and joy being Showtime powered by a helicopter turbine engine.

Randy was later a crew member for two local drag racing teams.

Randy was a highly renowned truck driver for many years delivering feed, gravel, lumber and even the mail. He prided himself on being safety first and took particular care of the rigs he drove. Randy would often say “I have more miles in reverse than you do going forward.”

Though driving truck would take him many places, down many roads Randy would always call Lynden his home.

He loved good food, good strong coffee and telling tall tales with family and friends.

Randy’s presence and voice would fill every room he entered and the laughs would always follow. He loved to entertain and had a special made up nickname just about everyone and everything.

Randy and Renee’ would later divorce. In 2014 Randy married his “Lovie,” Ruth Wiersma, gaining more in-laws and grandkids to nickname.

Randy was proud of all his family members and loved to attend their events and brag about them at the coffee shop where he was a one-of-a-kind fixture.

In his later years, Randy would trade his high horse power pulling tractors for the garden variety, passing on his love of tractor pulling to nieces, nephews and grandkids at the PSATMA and Northwest Truck Pulls.

As a faithful member and volunteer for the PSATMA and Northwest Truck Pulls, Randy earned his own nickname, the Happy Hooker. He loved giving a word of advice to the pullers he hooked to the sled and then pointing to the end of the track for a full pull.

As a young child, Randy gave his heart to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He enjoyed singing the old familiar hymns but would wag his finger back and forth if he believed the tempo was too slow.

As Randy’s health deteriorated in his final 18 months, he made a point of telling everyone “I will see you later or I will see you on the other side in heaven.”

Randy was preceded in death by his parents.

Randy is survived by his wife Ruth, daughter Melissa and son-in-law Jarren VanLoo, grandchildren Carter, Ellie and Gavin VanLoo, his siblings and numerous nieces and nephews.

Randy was incredibly grateful for all the love and support that was shown to him and his family during his battle with lung cancer.

Randy’s family would especially like to thank the wonderful Hospice nurses and staff who took exceptional care of him and his family during his final months.

In lieu of gifts, memorial donations can be made in Randy’s honor to Whatcom Hospice Foundation.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 1 from 5-7 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Home.

A graveside committal will be at Monumenta Cemetery on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 2:15 p.m. with a 3 p.m. memorial service at First Reformed Church.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.