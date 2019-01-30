Randy Shuler

Randolph (Randy) Bruce Shuler passed away on Jan. 22, 2019.

Randy was the firstborn of six children in the Shuler family, born on June 30, 1950. He graduated from Lynden High School in 1968 and he spent most of his life in the Pacific Northwest. Randy was a gentle spirit with a kind heart. He was a well-read man, humble in character. He loved his family and was great fun to hang around with. Over the years, we have heard many kind words about him, through people who shared life experiences with him.

You may remember him through his music. He could never get enough of playing songs on his guitar, to anyone who wanted to listen. There were so many musicians he called his friends. He must have played in hundreds of bands throughout his lifetime.

Randy seemed to be able to repair most anything he set his mind to. He took pride in repairing washers and dryers for people and spent many years doing that. Many will remember his honesty in his business dealings. Randy was a man of his word who generally undercharged for his work.

Randy will be missed by his family and friends who remain behind. He is survived by: his mother, Frances Shuler, of Lynden; siblings Tim and Betty Shuler of Sisters, Oregon, Dan and Debbie Shuler of Lynden, Jenny Shuler and Loch Clark of Bellingham, David Shuler of Seattle, Lori and Ken Libolt, of Lynden; and so many nephews and nieces that loved him dearly.

His father, Bruce Shuler, preceded Randy in death in 2010.

We will miss Randy greatly!

Randy’s wishes were to not have an official service. If you have experiences you wish to share about Randy, please contact brother Dan at cell 360 319-3274, email [email protected] We will be forever grateful if you choose to share your stories with the rest of the family through Dan.

You may send donations to the Lighthouse Mission Ministries or any local organization that provides support to people who are experiencing homelessness.