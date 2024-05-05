Rayella Wynne passed peacefully at the family home Tuesday, May 7 at age 81.

Born on Nov. 24, 1942 in Friday, Harbor San Juan County, to Thomas and Katherine Ralph. Rayella spent her early years living on Shaw Island. Later the family moved to Custer, where her father raised strawberries and chickens. She later graduated from Custer High School.

In 1960, she married James (Jim) Wynne. They purchased the family farm and built their first home on Delta Line Road. Jim and Rayella raised two sons: John and Jeff. They enjoyed camping trips, fishing trips and visits to Dawson Creek to visit family. They attended Sunrise Baptist Church where Rayella taught Sunday school, women’s Bible study and later served as church secretary.

Jim and Rayella had a passion for antiques and started participating in glass and antique shows with the boys. This passion slowly turned into monthly auction nights. In the early 1980s, they built and managed the 1-5 Antique Mall and Auction Gallery. Over 30 years, they enjoyed running the family business and working with the community. They have enjoyed many cherished relationships throughout these years. Rayella loved her family and enjoyed spending time with them. Later this included two wonderful daughters-in-law Sherri and Maria.

Rayella was blessed with seven grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. She loved preparing special meals and treats for everyone as well as enjoying many birthday and holiday celebrations together. She will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday May 31, 2024, at Enterprise Cemetery, 7041 Vista Drive, with a memorial gathering to follow at Pioneer Pavilion in Ferndale, 2007 Cherry St.

Memorial donations in Rayella’s name may be made to Whatcom Hospice.