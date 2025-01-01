Raymond “Dale” Holt of Lynden passed away peacefully at home on Dec. 20, 2024, at the age of 89. Dale was born on July 2, 1935, in Ellington, Missouri.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Janet; children Sheila (Arlyn), Lori (Steve), Rick, Tami (Greg), and Andrea (Steve); 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. Dale cherished his family, finding joy in watching and coaching his children in various sports. Later in life, he took great pleasure in attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and activities. He also enjoyed camping, bowling and photography.

After graduating from Lynden High School, Dale served in the U.S. Army, where he was stationed in Okinawa and Korea.

Dale was preceded in death by his daughter, Linda; parents Clarence and Della Holt; sisters Pauline and Inez (Frank); brothers Willard, LeRoy (Genna), and Ben (Marge); and father- and mother-in-law, Louis and Gertie DeVries.

A private graveside service will be held on Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, at Monumenta Cemetery in Lynden, followed by a celebration of life at 2 p.m. at North County Christ the King Church, 1816 18th St., Lynden.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Dale with memorial donations to Project Hope, 205 S. B.C. Ave., Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.