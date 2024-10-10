Raymond “Dale” Williams entered the eternal rest on Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at the age of 80 years young. He was born Feb. 20, 1944 in Bellingham, the sixth of seven children to his late parents, Robert and Lugene Williams. Dale was a loving husband, dedicated father to Clark, Melissa and Jeremy and devoted Pop to Benjamin and Maxwell. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Suzan. Dale’s memory will also be cherished by his daughter Melissa and (chosen son-in-law) Bobby Pratt; his son Jeremy; and his adored grandsons Benjamin and Maxwell.

1965 proved to be an eventful year for Dale. Feb. 12 he married his high-school sweetheart, Suzan. December 1965, the military called him to serve in the U.S. Army. His two-year term was spent one year stateside and one full year in Vietnam combat war.

Dale had a fulfilling career at Georgia Pacific Paper Mill where he was a tissue machine tender. He joined the mill in 1968 and continued working there until his retirement in 2006. Dale’s dedication and hard work made a lasting impact on his colleagues and the community. When he wasn’t working, Dale enjoyed his free time of daily five-mile walks in his King Tut neighborhood and pursuing his favorite hobbies. Fishing; hunting for morel mushrooms; golfing; birdwatching and feeding his fine-feathered-friends; manicuring his lawn to perfection; pickin and grinin’ on his guitar were among his greatest passions.

In loving memory of Dale, may his legacy of love, dedication, and devotion live on in the hearts and minds of all those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Dale is preceded in death by his son, Clark, in 2023.

A private celebration of life will be held in Dale’s honor.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.