Redistricting headed to Supreme Court

Maps drawn by commission put Whatcom into 2nd Congressional District, keep state 42nd intact By Cal Bratt for the Record WHATCOM — The Washington State Redistricting Commission failed to get its assigned job done by a Nov. 15 deadline, leaving the state Supreme Court to finalize Washington’s 10 congressional and 49 legislative districts by next…
- News
- Community
- Sports
- E-edition
- Legals
- Classifieds
- Special Sections
- Go Local Directory
- Contact Us
- Donate
- Cookie Policy (US)
- Log in