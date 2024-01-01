Remembering all who gave their lives for their country

FERNDALE — Approximately 2,000 veterans’ flags lined the Avenue of Flags at Greenacres Memorial Park just outside of Ferndale as the city held a Memorial Day remembrance. With Col. Wes Weston as master of ceremonies, the remembrance ceremony began with speakers who represented Disabled American Veterans, Daughters of the American Revolution, Sons of the American…

This content is for subscribers only. Already a subscriber? Login or Subscribe Now