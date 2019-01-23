At age 82, after complications from a battle with multiple myeloma, Rev. Andrew Cammenga was taken into the presence of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Jan. 16, 2019.

Cam leaves behind many relatives and a vast number of people who loved him and benefited from his biblical instruction, counsel and friendship. But he will be most deeply missed by his life-long partner and devoted wife, Millie, and by their children: Ellen and Scott Korthuis, Mary and Bradd Nymeyer, Andy and Brenda Cammenga, and Carol Hagedorn; 13 grandchildren: Kathryn, Matthew, Jeffrey, Nicole, Kristen, Joshua, Rebecca, Shelli, Andrew, Janelle, Davis, Justin, Shannon and their spouses; and seven great-grandchildren: Blake and Avery, Jonathan and Levi, and Mikayla, Alexas and Jonathan.

His family does not grieve as those without hope (I Thessalonians 4:13), but truly rejoices that he is now with his “faithful Savior, Jesus Christ, Who has fully paid for all his sins with His precious blood” (Heidelberg Catechism, Q&A 1).

Andrew was born to Rev. Andrew and Tillie (Visser) Cammenga on June 11, 1936, in Rock Valley, Iowa. The Cammengas moved to Grand Rapids, Michigan in 1949 where Andrew Jr. attended high school and met Mildred Wiersma, the love of his life. Their relationship was put on hold the years 1955-1957 while he served in the U.S. Army in Korea. Upon his return, Cam and Millie were married on May 1, 1957, in Grand Rapids.

For two years, beginning in 1961, he struggled privately with what seemed an insane call of the Holy Spirit to pursue a preaching ministry — insane, in Cam’s mind because he had no college education, hated school and was certain he could serve God better as a good salesman rather than a poor preacher. Unable to shake the calling, he finally shared his struggle with Millie during a camping trip in September 1963 — certain she would give him a final reason to ignore the Spirit’s call. Not so. She didn’t laugh, and instead believed God would provide if He was calling. Two weeks later, Cam was a late enrollee at Calvin College taking freshman English and Latin.

During the next seven years of college and seminary, with a family of four children, God did supply all their needs: a night job in a factory during the school year, house-painting in the summer, odd jobs and Tupperware sales for Millie, even anonymous help for the children’s Christian school tuition. God’s amazing provisions and divine encouragements were clearly seen during those difficult years and His faithfulness continued throughout their marriage of 61 years.

Cam spent summers in preaching internships at Bethel Christian Reformed Church in Lynden (1968) and at Conrad Christian Reformed Church, Montana (1969). He served as a Minister of the Gospel in Brookfield Christian Reformed Church, Wisconsin (1970-1976); Second Christian Reformed Church of Lynden (1976-1985); and Escondido United Reformed Church, California (1985-2000); and was an emeritus minister at the United Reformed Church of Lynden. Rev. Cammenga loved children and his sermons would include examples and illustrations to help children understand the truths of Scripture.

Cam always loved woodworking; he built furniture and two camping trailers, but his capstone project was an ocean-worthy wooden vessel launched in 1992. This project took “five years of Mondays” to complete and enabled him to enjoy his other preferred leisure activity: fishing.

Upon retiring in 2000, Andy and Millie lived on four wheels for 15 years; they truly enjoyed the adventure of their motorhome years and the ability to extend their ministry — serving a dozen churches for two to four months at a time.

Visitation is from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25, at Gillies Funeral Home, 202 Front St., Lynden WA 98264. A private burial will be officiated by his son-in-law, Rev. Bradd Nymeyer.

A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 26, in North County Christ the King, 1835 Liberty St., Lynden, officiated by the Cammengas’ dear friend, Dr. W. Robert Godfrey of Escondido, California. Memorials can be made to Westminster Seminary of California.

You are invited to share your condolences and memories in the online guestbook at www.gilliesfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lynden.