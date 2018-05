Richard Biesheuvel, age 87, of Lynden, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 12, 2018, after a sudden brain hemorrhage. Richard was born in Lynden to Dick and Maggie (Oordt) Biesheuvel on Feb. 11, 1931. He attended Lynden schools. On Dec. 16, 1948, he was married to Ada Nieuwendorp and together they raised…

