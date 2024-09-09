Born in Bellingham on May 13, 1939 to parents Harold and Dorothy (Block) Sullivan, Richard “Dick” Gary Sullivan passed away on Sept. 19, 2024, peacefully, surrounded by his family.

Dick grew up in Bellingham with his two sisters, Saundra and Sharon, and brother Terry. He graduated from Bellingham High School in 1958 and then served four years in the Navy. He met his future wife, Barbara Peters, while cruising Birch Bay in 1963. They were married two years later on July 24, 1965, at St. John’s Lutheran Church. They welcomed a daughter into their family, Kristine, followed by twins, Kelley and Tim. After living in Bellingham, they bought the farm Barbara’s grandparents built in Lynden where she grew up, and they would reside there for the next 53 years.

He retired from Georgia Pacific as a millwright after 38 years.

Dick is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara; daughter, Kristine (Steve) Tjoelker and their children, Trent Tjoelker, and Kazia (Ben) VanderPol; daughter, Kelley (Barry) DeZeeuw and their children, Rachel (Joe) Crape, and Lance (Makenna) DeZeeuw; son, Tim (Belinda) Sullivan and their son, Carson Sullivan; five great-grandchildren, Kellen, Sadie, and Sam Crape, and Brody and Kyla DeZeeuw; siblings, Terry (Judy) Sullivan and Sharon Maness; and sister and brother-in-law, Vonnie (Danny) Fitzgerald and Larry (Judi) Peters.

He was predeceased by his parents; sister, Saundra DeVries; brothers-in-law, Jack DeVries and Bill Maness; and parents-in-law, John and Trudy Peters.

He will be laid to rest with military honors at a private graveside service on Oct. 3, 2024, at Greenwood Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to stop by the house from 2-4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association.

You may share your memories at the Westford Funeral Home website.