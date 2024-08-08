Richard Honstein

It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our husband, dad, grandpa and friend Richard Edward Honstein who passed away in Lynden on July 30, 2024 at the age of 89.

Richard was born in Missoula, MT on March 24, 1935 to Adam and Pauline Honstein, the oldest of three boys. The family moved to Longview, WA in 1942 where Richard grew up and graduated from RA Long High school in 1953.

In 1955, Richard married his first wife, Ila Sapp and had our children. Following their divorce, he moved to Bellingham where he met and married his second wife, Dianne Seelye, in 1970 who he lost to cancer in 2003. He then married his current wife of 21 years Anne Driver.

Richard started his working career at Fergusons Restaurant in Longview as a fry cook. He went on to work at the port and Weyerhaeuser Lumber for several years and then on to Dow chemical.

After his move to Bellingham in 1967, he worked for the refinery for a few years and ended out his career at Western Washington University as the Maintenance Supervisor for 30 plus years.

Richard enjoyed fishing, hunting and cheering on the Seahawks. He loved to garden and you would often find him outside tending to it along with the yard and flowers while his faithful companion Lucy, the cat, watched from the patio. He also enjoyed spending the winters at his home in Yuma, AZ.

Richard was predeceased by his parents Adam and Pauline Honstein and brothers Vernon and Edward Honstein. He is survived by his wife Anne and four children: Rose (Stephen) Younker, Rick (Shelly) Olson, Laura (Ron) Gressett, and Wil (Crystal) Olson, as well as his two step-children Tom (Julie Ann) Driver and Sharon Blanscet along with nieces, nephew, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held on Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. at Monumenta Cemetery, 1980 Front Street, Lynden. Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services has been entrusted with arrangements.