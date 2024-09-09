Rick VanderVeen was born Aug. 18, 1954 in Mission, British Columbia, Canada to Henry and Patty (Kosters) VanderVeen. He was the oldest of six sons, which included Randy, Rod, Reggie, Russell and Robert.

Rick grew up in Lynden from the time he was 8 years old. He enjoyed water skiing, riding motorcycle, playing sports in school, and family vacations with all of his cousins.

In 1974, he married the love of his life, Kay Fourtner. Together they had a beautiful family which included Caryn (Michael Nieves), Tami, Leslie, David (Cambria), Megan (David Williams) and Ryan (Kim). They were blessed to raise their children in Lynden. Rick and Kay had many adventures with their family. Rick passed on his love of baseball games, water skiing and other boating activities, building things and a great work ethic. Most important to him was his faith in the Lord Jesus Christ and His redeeming love and sacrifice.

Rick was richly blessed with 19 grandchildren: Sierra (Austin Capp), Sydnee, Joshua, Taya, Isaac, Jeffrey, Makayla, Talia, Coral, Caleb, Zachary, Colton, Annika, Richelle, Vox, Gavin, Judson, Zedekiah and Maximus. Rick also had one precious great-grandson named Baker. He loved all his grandchildren so much. His favorite shirts were ones that bragged about them all. Rick would bring a football to any event in hopes of playing catch with any family member.

Rick worked hard to provide for his family. He had several jobs throughout the years including butcher, electrician, builder, bucking hay, moving irrigation lines, cutting firewood, spool wood and pecker poles. Rick tried his hand at making cement items, which included the planters all around the Fairway Center stores, and the capstones around the cemeteries on Front Street. There are even a few concrete picnic tables around the county that he made. Rick had a housemoving business for 32 years and could point out each house he worked on in several counties.

Everything Rick did was for his family. He deeply wished for every member of his family to be happy, safe, healthy, and have a strong relationship with their Savior Jesus Christ.

Rick passed away peacefully from the effects of Parkinson’s on Sept. 5, 2024.

Rick’s funeral will be held Sept. 13, 2024 at 4 p.m. by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 5800 Northwest Ave., Ferndale.