Robert “Curly” Hoksbergen went to be with Jesus on Thursday, July 25, 2024. Curly was born on Nov. 12, 1939, in Lynden, to Lewis and Bertha Hoksbergen. Curly and his eight siblings grew up in Lynden. He attended and graduated from Lynden Christian School in 1957.

Curly met Patti in 1958, and they were married June 21, 1963. Curly and Patti were blessed with five daughters. Many memories of fishing, hunting camp, and family vacations were made in their years together.

Curly worked with his dad and brothers growing Hoksbergen Hay Company from a one-truck operation to a successful company with many employees that he valued. Curly sold and retired from Hoksbergen Hay in 1999 to spend more time with Patti, his kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids.

He enjoyed early morning devotions in his chair talking to Jesus, preparing and sharing Sunday lunch with his family, fishing and hunting, weekly get togethers with his buddies at Will’s, Rotary and Fair Board events, working on his lawn and fixing things that nobody else seemed to be able to fix. He was a member of Third Christian Reformed Church for many years and most recently attended Wiser Lake Chapel. He was a true Christ-like example to anyone who was blessed to spend time with him.

Curly’s legacy will be carried on by his one and only love and wife of 61 years, Patti Holleman Hoksbergen; his kids Mark and Shari Stremler, Bill and Sandi Rathbone, Becky Santolamazza, Randy and Jodi Sparber, and David and Amy Jo Ohligschlager; grandkids Ryan and Stephanie Bosman, Derek and Taryn Stremler, Mark and Shanen Greenhill, John and Justine Stap, Cameron and Cass Paul, James Ure and Miranda Korthuis, Colin and Lili Sparber, Tim and Emma Bosch, Aiden and Hannah Loreen, Dalton and Kendra Ohligschlager, Shane Sparber and Marie Otero, Dawson and Megan Ohligschlager, Duke Ohligschlager, Gianni Santolamazza, and Lucca Santolamazza; great-grandkids Madden, Sophie, Beau, Harper, Blake, Holland, Harlee, Sayler, Mila, Ari, Bubba, Jane, Etta, Noa, Cammie Jean, Audrey, Drayson, and four more on the way; siblings Ron and Ria Bosman, Harry and Bertha Stuurmans, John and Betty Hoksbergen, Dave DeHaan, Louie and Jeanne Hoksbergen, Larry and Kathy VanderLeest, George and Candy Hoksbergen, Rich and Shirley Boersema, Rich Holleman, Steve and Jeanne Kline, and Arlan and Delores Holleman; and many nieces, nephews, and true friends.

He was welcomed into heaven by Jesus, his parents, Lewis and Bertha Hoksbergen, Ben and Audene Holleman; Uncle George Hoksbergen; sisters Tena Heeringa, Alyce DeHaan, and Catherine Hoksbergen; brother-in-law Fuzzy Holleman and sister-in-law Carol Holleman; grandson Nathan Korthuis; and very special friend Bill Maier.

Please join the family in a celebration of life at Patmar River Bar on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 3 p.m. We will gather for a service followed by a salmon barbecue to share our many memories of Curly.

Memorials may be made to Mt. Baker Rotary at PO Box 52, Lynden, WA 98264.

Funeral services provided by Sig’s Funeral and Cremation Services.