Robert DeGroot

Robert William DeGroot went home to be with His Lord and Savior, to forever be in his presence on July 6 in Lynden at the age of 87.

Robert and his twin sister Roberta were born on July 22, 1934 in Snohomish to William and Anna DeGroot and joined six older siblings.

When Robert was a toddler, the family moved up to Lynden to continue in the farming industry. Robert graduated from Lynden High School in 1952 and went on to marry Gayle Hamstra on Feb. 15, 1957.

This February they celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Shortly after they were married, Robert was drafted into the US Army. After completing his two years of service, he began farming in 1959 on Stickney Island Road in Everson where he farmed for 41 years.

In retirement, Robert spent his time helping other farmers with custom field work, taking on endless woodworking projects with his children and grandchildren, and having “coffee time” with family and friends.

While he enjoyed all these things throughout his life, Robert had no greater joy than his relationship with his Lord and Savior, and no greater prayer than that his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren would have a personal relationship with the Lord as well.

Robert is survived by his loving wife, Gayle, and his children: Jim (Karen) DeGroot of Lynden, Judy (Bill) Scheenstra of Everson, Debbie Klein of Lynden, Darlene (Marc) Drost of Lynden, and Shelly (Grant) Beld of Everson.

Robert was Papa to 21 grandchildren and 53 great-grandchildren. Memorials can be made on Robert’s behalf to the work of Franklin Graham’s Samaritan’s Purse Ministry to help further their work in spreading the gospel.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 14 at First Reformed Church in Lynden, 610 Grover St.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.