Robert Dillard

Robert “Bob” M. Dillard went to be with his Heavenly Father on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019.

Bob was born in Aberdeen, Washington, to parents Dale and Byrnedine (Burgess) Dillard on July 14, 1938. He graduated from North River High School and soon after married Betty Markham on June 1, 1957. Together they had four sons.

Bob enjoyed woodworking, especially making cradles for his granddaughters. Hunting deer in North River, fishing and time in his garden, whether growing roses or veggies, were all relaxing hobbies for Bob. He got a kick out of driving his grader or any heavy equipment. His greatest love was being surrounded by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Bob felt the calling of a pastor and, after much studying, his first church was the Goshen Community Church on Mission Road in Whatcom County. He went on to pastor in North River, Ravensdale, The Little Brown Chapel in Wickersham and lastly a little church in Marblemount. He was currently a member at Grace Baptist Fellowship in Lynden.

Bob is survived by his wife of 61 years, Betty; sons Lawrence Dillard, Robert (Katrina) Dillard, David (Kathleen) Dillard and Andrew (Davina) Dillard; granddaughters Misty, Lacey, DaniRae, Suni, Shanli, Rebecca and Emilee; grandsons Caleb and Adam; and 10 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his brother Tom (Karen) Dillard. He will be greatly missed by his brother Calvin Dillard, sister Daleanne (Bill) Stone, and numerous other relatives and friends.

You are invited to join the family for Robert’s memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 2, in Grace Baptist Fellowship of Lynden. The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. in North River Cemetery of Brooklyn, Washington, in Grays Harbor County, on Saturday, March 9.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Gillies Funeral Home and Cremation Services.